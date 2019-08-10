Strathfoyle civic pride plain to see

Young people, residents and volunteers provided an exemplary demonstration in community pride in Strathfoyle in a week long anti-litter and graffiti blitz.

The annual ‘One Big Clean Up’ week led by the Enagh Youth Forum in the estate was hailed a great success by the organisers who thanked everyone who rolled up their sleeves.

The clean-up took place in advance of the Strathfoyle Community Festival that concluded last weekend.

The Enagh Youth Forum said dozens of local people participated in a week long programme of clean up activities and events from Monday, July 22, to Saturday, July 27.

The local community group said it was great to see the whole community united in action.

“The week saw a number of community litter picks take place. Graffiti was removed and we had a window box challenge to help spruce up the local area for the annual Strathfoyle Community Festival Week,” said a spokesperson for the forum.

Indeed, young people were out and about picking up litter from the highways and byways of Strathfoyle.

The shores of Enagh Lough were also given the once over.

“Enagh Youth Forum would also like to express our sincere thanks to the grounds maintenance team at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), Derry City & Strabane District Council’s (DC&SDC) street cleansing team, the local Derry Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and Live Here Love Here Northern Ireland for ensuring the success of the ‘Strathfoyle One Big Clean Up Week 2019’.

“It’s important to give credit where it is due and the NIHE and local council really did go out of their way help make the ‘One Big Clean Up’ week a success and we are looking forward to continuing to develop links and partnerships moving forward.

“Our message is that it is everyone’s responsibility to help keep Strathfoyle safe, clean and tidy,” said the forum.