Strathfoyle’s third ‘One Big Clean Up’ takes place next week

From Monday, July 16, to Friday, July 20, Strathfoyle will hold its third ‘One Big Clean Up’ week with residents, young people and volunteers coming together to help spruce up the area in advance of the annual Strathfoyle Community Festival Week.

A number of community litter picks will take place throughout the week including a clean up of Enagh Lough.

The Conservation Volunteers will assist the Enagh Youth Forum in a bird and window box challenge at Strathfoyle Library and local young people will be taking part in graffiti removal in and around the estate.

The initiative is supported by Derry City & Strabane District Council and the Housing Executive who will be doing their bit throughout the week.

For more information contact Chris Curran (Strathfoyle Community Empowerment Project Coordinator) on 02871860377 or to view the full programme of clean up events follow Enagh Youth Forum on Facebook.