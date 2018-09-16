Street food markets to take place in car parks

Derry’s Council car parks are to be thrown open to street food traders to capitalise on the success of the Halloween, St. Patricks Day and Foyle Maritime festivals.

Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor, outlined the plans at the Council’s Business and Culture Committee this week.

“Car parks such as Queens Quay, Foyle Street and Foyle Valley Rail Way (Derry) and Butcher Street and John Wesley Street (Strabane) will be released throughout the year to both the private and public sector for strategic economic development. This initiative will be demand driven and any potential impact on revenue will be covered by traders using the space,” he reported.

Mr. O’Connor said the redevolution of off-street car parking had given scope to launch the initiative and that the liberation of the car parks for street markets - the first of which will take place in October - will only take place on Sundays, thus no loss of revenues will be incurred.