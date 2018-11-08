Street light repairs in Strathfoyle hailed

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has been hailed for fixing lights in several streets in Strathfoyle.

Paul Hughes, a community worker at the Enagh Youth Forum, said people living in the estate were pleased that several defective lights have now been repaired.

He said: “EYF recently reported a number of street lighting defects to Transport NI using thier online reporting system. We are pleased that as of Friday a number of street lights on the main Temple Road have been repaired as have those in The Old Fort and Butlers Crescent areas.”

The local community worker urged people in areas with defective lights to report the problem at www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/report-street-light-fault

“EYF would encourage all local residents to utilise the online system of reporting defective street lighting to Transport NI.

“It only takes a few minutes and it’s simple and easy to use. Simply log onto the website, enter a street postcode and identify the lamp post that is defective, click on it and enter your contact details. This generates an email and reference number which you can then use if you have any follow up inquiries.

“If you are unsure on how the online reporting system works, call into our office and we will be happy to assist you. This is all about local people doing things for themselves and promoting active citizenship,” said Mr. Hughes.