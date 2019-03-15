Strength and determination of Bloody Sunday families an inspiration, Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has commended the strength and determination of the Bloody Sunday families and described their pursuit of justice as “an inspiration”.

She said: “It has been a long and painful journey for the families and the people of Derry. Our hearts are with them today.

“Their dogged pursuit of justice has been nothing short of an inspiration. The families and all those who campaigned for so long should hold their heads up high today.

“This week's decision doesn’t change the fact that the events of Bloody Sunday were indeed a massacre of innocents.

“While we share the disappointment of the families we know that the fight for justice will continue.”