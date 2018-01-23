Strong wind warning issued for Derry

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of wind for Derry.

The warning is valid between 1:00am and 2:00pm on Wednesday.

"Over Northern Ireland peak winds are expected during the early hours of Wednesday," warned the Met Office.

"Over western Scotland, including the Western Isles, the highest winds are expected to be late in the night and early on Wednesday morning and thus coincide with the morning rush hour.

"By late morning and early afternoon the highest winds will be confined to the far north of mainland Scotland, Orkney and Shetland. Meanwhile, there is a chance that Shetland may miss the very highest winds, this particularly dependent on the exact track of the depression bringing this windy weather."