Studio 2 are urging people to ‘Make Art and Feel Good’

Are you are a budding Picasso, the next Ed Sheeran or JK Rowling?

An undiscovered talent waiting for the spotlight...? Or maybe you just want to meet new people and share a story?

This new project can start you on that road. Supported by the Public Health Agency, Arts In Mind believes that everyone can benefit from participation in creative activities. Whether you have an interest in being creative or not, you can enjoy our ’Art for Well-being’ programme.

Studio 2 are looking for 15 men over 50 years of age to learn new skills, meet new friends and make art in a relaxed and supportive setting.

As a group you will agree which artistic activities appeal from a creative menu, designed and delivered by professional artists and facilitators. This is a wonderful chance to learn, share and experience art in 12 exciting sessions, only available in Derry.

Come and enjoy the sessions and use your art to tell your story...Only 15 places available and if you are referred by a support agency then it is all free...

Interested? The session are starting next Thursday (February 14) in Studio 2 Arts Centre, Skeoge Road, Derry. For m ore information please contact Ollie on 02871358750.