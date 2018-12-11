Studio 2 gets Autism award

Derry’s Studio 2 has received an Autism NI Impact Award Champion plaque after staff and volunteers completed an accredited training course.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Access and Inclusion Coordinator, Louise Boyce, welcomed news that Studio 2 has achieved their Autism Impact Award.

It is one of 21 cultural venues in the DCSDC area to achieve the Autism Impact Award with support from the Public Health Agency.

The council is leading the way in becoming Autism Friendly and Louise said she is delighted that Studio 2 is working very closely with the Access and Inclusion Project, as it helps create awareness around the issues facing those with autism.

The project also encourages businesses and service providers across the council area to do what they can to make their premises Autism friendly.

She said: “Studio 2 is one of a number of arts and cultural venues across the Council area to achieve the Autism Impact Award in 2018 and are commended for their commitment to ensure services are open to all.”

Congratulating the staff on completion of the training and adaptations to the Studio 2 premises, Louise continued: “The work being led and implemented by the Council through its Access and Inclusion Project, encourages arts and cultural venues to become more autism friendly and accessible and is a real testament to Studio 2 and their team who understand the importance and impact on achieving such an award.”

Speaking after receiving the award, Oliver Green, Artistic Director of Greater Shantallow Community Arts and one of Studio 2’s Autism Awareness Champions said: “We are delighted to receive this award which is a reflection of our staff and our organisation’s commitment to ensuring that the arts in all its forms are made accessible to everyone in the community regardless of age or disability, and we continue to make Studio 2 Youth and Community Arts Centre the most accessible, welcoming and creative arts facility in the north west.”

Christine English, Autism NI’s Development Manager said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council as they work to become an Autism Friendly Council.”

She added: “We congratulate Studio 2 on being one of the first venues in the area to achieve this award and look forward to continuing this great partnership.”