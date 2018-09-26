‘Stupid’ Derry man sang Celtic songs in loyalist Fountain

A Derry man who sang Celtic FC songs in the loyalist Fountain Estate has been branded ‘beyond stupid’.

Jason Doherty (30), of Abercorn Road, appeared in court on Wednesday charged with doing a provocative act on September 24 last.

He also faced a charge of assaulting a 16-year-old who is in a wheelchair and, who a police officer said, was now ‘terrified’.

Doherty was also charged with disorderly behaviour, obstructing police, resisting police and causing criminal damage to a police vehicle and police cell, all on the same date.

A police officer connected Doherty to the charges and opposed bail.

She said the 16-year-old alleged victim was ‘afraid to leave his home’ after the alleged incident and that Doherty lived ‘in close proximity’ to where the incident allegedly occurred.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client had been drinking and, on his way home, went into the Fountain where he sang the songs.

He described the incident as ‘not very wise’.

The solicitor said no actual assault had taken place but Doherty had ‘clenched his fists and put the child in fear.’

Doherty was released on his own bail of £500 on condition he reside outside the city and does not go into the city centre.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter said the allegations were bad enough in themselves but told Doherty: ‘If the court finds this was a provocative act, you are in serious trouble.’

Doherty will appear in court again on November 7.