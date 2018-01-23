'Substantial amount of money' stolen in overnight pub raid

A substantial amount of money has been stolen by burglars in a raid on a rural pub in the early hours of this morning, police have confirmed.

The PSNI said Devine's Bar in Donemana was targeted in the overnight burglary.

"Strabane police are currently investigating a burglary at Devine's Bar, Longland Road, Donemana," the PSNI stated this afternoon.

"It is believed the incident occurred after midnight, in the early hours of this morning. In addition, a substantial amount of money was taken during the incident.

"Police would appeal to any witnesses or for any information in relation to the burglary," the PSNI added.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the serial number 209 23.1.18.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.