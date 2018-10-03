Successful businessman to sleep rough to highlight homelessness

A well-known local businessman will sleep rough on the streets of Strabane later this month in order to highlight the problem of homelessness and to raise funds to help those who don't have a roof over their heads.

Eamon McCay, who is the founder and managing director of the Strabane success story Frylite, Ireland's leading supplier of fresh cooking oil and collector of waste oil, will spend the night of Saturday, October 13, on the streets of the town at the end of World Homeless Week.

The businessman said he was fortunate to be able to raise awareness through temporary homelessness but pointed to the almost 10,000 people in Ireland who said they were suffering actual homelessness this year.

Mr. McCay said: “Frylite has always aimed to give back to the communities in which we live and work."

He is working in partnership with a variety of charities including DePaul, a cross-border charity supporting some of the most marginalised individuals, couples and families experiencing homelessness.

The Frylite Sleep Out is just one part of a huge charity initiative designed to celebrate the Strabane firm's 30 years in business.

Over the course of 12 months, colleagues are being encouraged to play their part in raising £30,000 to be donated to a range of nominated charities.

He added: "I personally am delighted to make this small gesture to help raise awareness of a nationwide issue.

“I would be very grateful if you can donate what you can to this most deserving of causes by visiting our Frylite GoFundMe Page - www.gofundme.com/frylite-celebrating-30years.”