Sudden death in Buncrana: Gardai probe van link

Gardaí investigating the sudden death of a man in his mid-40s in Buncrana, Co Donegal are appealing for the public’s help.

The man’s body was discovered in a house at Oakfield Close at 6.30pm on March 18th.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination was carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

A Garda spokesperson said that while Gardai “can say” that the man died from natural causes, there were some unexplained injuries to the body consistent with either a fall or as a result of being in a vehicle that was involved in a collision.

Shortly before midnight on the 17th March Gardaí were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision at Slab Road, Burnfoot. A white Renault van had crashed, but there was no one present at the scene when Gardaí arrived. Gardaí are investigating a link between this van and sudden death of the man in Buncrana.

The van has been removed from the scene for a full technical examination and the roadway in the area of the crash is sealed off this morning (Wednesday) facilitate a technical examination of the area by Garda Crime Scene Investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540.