Sudden death in Derry not being treated as suspicious - PSNI

The death of a man who tragically passed away overnight in Derry city centre is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

A cordon erected around John Street this morning following the discovery of the man’s body has now been lifted.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed this afternoon: “John Street in Derry/Londonderry has now re-opened following the sudden death of a man in the area.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Sinn Féin MP for Derry Elisha McCallion said people in the north west have been saddened by the news.

The Foyle MP said: “The local community has been shocked and saddened by the death of a young man in the John Street area of Derry city centre.

“Any life lost in our city is one too many.

“The PSNI have said there is nothing to suggest a crime has been committed and I could call on anyone with information on what happened to come forward.

“I want to express my thoughts and sympathies to the family and friends of this young man at this sad and difficult time.”