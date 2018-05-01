Sudden death ‘not being directly linked’ to assaults

Police in Derry have said the sudden death of a man in Derry at the weekend is not being directly linked to a series of assaults hours earlier.

Detectives have now appealed for information about a late night fight involving up to 10 people.

PSNI Detective Inspector Michael Winters said that “although one man - who we believe may have been involved - died later in the day, his death is not being directly linked to an assault at this time and the post mortem examination is continuing”.

It is understood the man sudden death of the man in the Clon Elagh area of Skeoge was reported to police on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives meanwhile are appealing for witnesses following “a number of assaults” in the Beechwood Avenue area of the city in the early hours of Sunday morning, April 29.

Det. Insp. Winters said: “A number of incidents took place in this area between 1.15 – 1.45am. After a scuffle inside licensed premises on Beechwood Avenue, those involved were moved outside where the altercation continued.

“This was an ongoing fight involving up to 10 people and although initially it broke up outside the pub, it then flared up again just down the street outside a fast food outlet.”

He added: “I would appeal to anyone who saw anything in the early hours of Sunday morning that might help with our enquiries, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101.”