Sudden death of man under investigation

Detectives do not believe the sudden death of a man in Strabane on Thursday was suspicious but they are continuing to establish exactly what happened to him.

Detective Inspector, Conor McStravick said: “Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man whose body was discovered in a house in the Derg Villas area of Strabane yesterday morning, Thursday, August 9.

“At this time, we do not believe that a crime has been committed. As with all sudden deaths, however, police need to establish what exactly has happened when someone has died."

Police remain at the scene of the main's death while the investigation continues.

"We have a duty to the Coroner as well as the family and loved ones to investigate the full circumstances. Officers therefore continue to maintain a presence at the address until the investigation is concluded.

"This will be guided by the findings of the post-mortem which will be carried out in due course,” said DI McStravick.