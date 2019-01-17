Sue Morris open her ‘Found’ Exhibition at Verbal Arts

Every object has a story...and that’s illustrated in a new exhibition at the Verbal Arts Centre, Bishop Street, Derry.

Over many months, visual artist Sue Morris has walked the City Walls gathering materials for her project, Found - a quasi-scientific, forensic excavation and examination of the Walls’ environs.

Her intention was to amass an array of items that would potentially shed insight into the lives and habits of those who walk the walls – locals and tourists.

The subsequent collection has been catalogued and presented as fragments of material evidence. It allows the viewer to explore these clues and their narrative potential - as an amateur detective might approach a crime scene.

In contrast to the official, historical account that punctuates the City Walls via tourist information points, it offers an alternative contemporary reading. In this collection every item has been dropped/discarded/lost…and then found.

Sue Morris was born in England and is a graduate of the Royal College of Art, London. Since the early nineties she has lived in Ireland, most recently in Derry.

Her multidisciplinary practice utilizes drawing, text, printmaking, film, photography, sound and installation. Her work explores notions of the known and unknown particularly around re-imagined and alternative histories.

Morris has exhibited extensively in Ireland, the UK and internationally.

‘Found’ opens Saturday, January 19 until Friday, February 8. For further details 028 71266946 or email: info@theverbal.co

Meanwhile, this exhibition is the second part of Verbal’s ‘Walking the Walls’ series of exhibitions. These exhibitions, curated by Gregory McCartney, articulate alternative approaches to and explorations of Derry’s famous Walls.

This exhibition is supported by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Walled City – 400 Years Event Funding.

See further information on the Walls 400 events at www.walledcity400.com