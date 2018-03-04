Suicide Alertness training delivered to Derry groups at Studio 2

Various groups from across Derry have undertaken suicide awarness training as part of a drive to help tackle the problem locally.

Studio 2 in Skeoge played host to the safeTALK training course on Suicide Alertness earlier this week.

Groups taking part in the training included Greater Shantallow Community Arts and Praxis Care.

Foyle Floating and Rainbow Child and Family Centre Support were also among the groups in attendance.

Held under the auspices of the Clear Project (Derry Healthy Cities), the course was funded by the Public Health Authority and facilitated by Brenda Morris, Clear Project Manager.

The morning course was designed to deliver mental health, emotional wellbeing, suicide prevention training to community and voluntary groups across the Western Trust area.

Speaking about the training and its importance , Course Facilitator Brenda Morris said:

“Whether directly or indirectly, most people with thoughts of suicide invite help to stay safe.

“SafeTALK training courses prepare participants to recognise these invitations and connect a person with thoughts of suicide to intevention resources.”

Powerful videos were used to illustrate the importance of suicide alertness while discussion and practice stimulated the learning process during the course of the training.

Most of the group agreed the outcomes made them better able to move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide.

They also said the training would help them in recognising people who have thoughts of suicide, and by applying the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen and Keepsafe) more enabled to connect a person with thoughts of suicide to a suicide first aid intervention caregiver.

The course was one of many being held by the Clear Project throughout the north- west over the coming weeks.