Summer Youth Arts Festival being planned for June

A Youth Led Arts Festival is being planned for the summer 2019 as part of the Youth 19 programme.

The local council’s Business Committee was informed that the Arts Festival is scheduled for the last week of June and first week of July 2019 with £70,000 allocated.

Young people involved in the Youth 19 Marketing and Events working group will help oversee the direct programming element of the Arts Festival, which will incorporate a wellbeing theme.

The small grant scheme is an open call with a maximum award of £500. It will be open to individuals, cultural practitioners and organisations, with content to be delivered over the course of the two weeks arts festival period. In addition the Arts Festival will incorporate relevant festivals and events already scheduled during the two week period.

Sinn Fein Councillor and local youth worker, Aileen Mellon, welcomed the commencement of the Youth 19 programme of events.

Full details at: www.youth19.com/