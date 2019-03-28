Summertime always means it’s OTB time in Buncrana

MRK Events and O’Flaherty’s Bar have released the dates, line-up and tickets for this year’s OTB Festival (‘Out the Back’) Festival.

Now in its fourth year, OTB will return to O’Flaherty’s Bar, Buncrana, on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday 14, with a stellar line-up of some of Ireland’s best upcoming music acts and performers.

Included in this year’s amazing line-up is popular Today FM DJ, Fergal D’Arcy, FLYNN, who’s collaboration with Lost Frequencies - ‘Recognise’ - has made him a Spotify sensation, Cork pop-rock, three-piece True Tides and popular Northern Irish acts Two Degrees and Conleth McGeary.

Also returning to OTB for another year are Fallen Lights and last year’s headliners, Thanks Brother - fronted by the brilliant Roisin O.

The event will see out the back of the Buncrana venue transformed for one weekend only, with a very limited number of tickets available.

Rory Kelly of MRK Events said: “This summer in Donegal, there is an amazing line-up of music festivals.

“We are delighted with how OTB is shaping up, and having sold-out the festival last year, we are looking forward to a bigger spectacle this year.

“The acts we have secured for the festival are some of the most promising names in Irish music with most being included in Electric Picnic and Sea Sessions line-ups.

“Like every year, we have a couple of surprises planned as well.”

Fiachra O’Flaherty of O’Flaherty’s Bar added: “Anyone that has been at OTB knows what the experience is all about.

“We are four years in, and want to be going for forty more, so we are working to make sure the experience gets better and better for attendees - old and new.

“Out the back will be completely different to what it’s ever been before, and we can’t wait to see everyone back again this July.”

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.ie. The cost is €20 for the Weekend and €15 for either Saturday or Sunday only.