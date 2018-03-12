Support for residents’ parking scheme

A formal consultation on plans to introduce a Residents’ Parking Scheme in the Bogside area of Derry has opened.

The Rossville Street area Residents’ Parking Scheme would be the first such scheme for the City and involves over 600 residential properties mainly in the Rossville Street, Fahan Street, Little Diamond, Creggan Street and Chamberlain Street areas.

Proposals for the scheme were first announced by the previous Minister for Infrastructure Chris Hazzard.

Following informal consultations, there has proven to be “significant support from residents who are experiencing increasing difficulties parking outside their homes”, a spokesperson said. The Department has written to all residents within the area and is encouraging all interested parties to formally respond to the proposals before April 10.

If introduced as proposed, the Scheme will designate free of charge parking places for residents only between the hours of 10am and noon and between 2pm and 4pm from Monday to Saturday inclusive. Visitors will be able to park within areas designated for residents provided a valid visitor’s permit is displayed on the vehicle. A number of spaces shall also remain for non residents.

Full details of the scheme, together with a map showing the roads involved, can be inspected at the DFI Roads Section Office, 1 Crescent Road,Derry, BT47 2NQ or at Pilots Row Community Centre. Full details are also available online at: www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations

People can respond to the consultation by writing to DfI Roads, 1 Crescent Road, Derry, BT47 2NQ or by emailing: londonderryandstrabane@infrastructure-ni.gov.uk by April 10, 2018.