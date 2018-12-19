Support Trócaire call as famine looms

With 14 million people facing pre-famine conditions in Yemen the generous Derry public have been asked to consider making a donation to Trócaire this Christmas.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has appealed to people in Derry, Donegal and Tyrone to support Trócaire in their annual Christmas appeal.

She said: “All too often in the rush towards Christmas people buy presents which in many cases are never opened or used.

“This year I would ask people in Derry and our neighbouring counties of Donegal and Tyrone to consider buying a Trócaire gift which will nor only help people in the Yemen but also places like South Sudan.

“Trócaire also works with partners in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) and Israel to support those affected by conflict and human rights violations, as well as helping to raise international awareness around the injustice of human rights violations.

“There is an online facility which means people don’t even have to leave the house and by the click the of a button are helping the less fortunate in the other side of the world.

“I would like to congratulate Trócaire for all their efforts and help in emergencies and disasters that have affected many parts of world in the past twelve months. The work they carry out is invaluable.”

Mark Lowcock, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, recently said that health workers in Yemen were pointing to a rising number of deaths linked to food-related factors, with one aid agency estimating at the end of 2017 that 130 children were dying every day from extreme hunger and disease. The situation is worse now than it was last year, he said.