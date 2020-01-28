Surplus hospital site in Western Trust agreed for sale

A surplus hospital site in the Western Trust is expected to be sold next year, the Health Minister Robin Swann has revealed.

It has already been agreed for sale but the transaction will not be finalised until 2020/21.

Mr. Swann said: "The former Omagh Hospital site has been declared surplus by the Western HSC Trust and following a public sector trawl was placed on the open market in June 2019. The property has been agreed for sale, subject to contract, and it is anticipated that the sale will complete in 2020/21."

He was asked about the site by the West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan.