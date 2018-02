Two suspected burglars were arrested after a foot chase in Derry in the early hours of this morning.

The PSNI said officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in Ballymagroarty shortly after 3.00 a.m.

Two people were arrested after fleeing the area on foot, the PSNI have indicated.

Some suspected stolen items were taken from the two individuals and returned to their rightful owner, the PSNI said.