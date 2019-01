A suspected firearm has been found close to the Buncrana Road area of Derry this morning.

An operation is currently under way in the Whitehouse Road area of the city between the greater Ballymagroarty area and the Buncrana Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently examining what’s believed to be a firearm which was found in a field at Whitehouse Road, Derry/Londonderry.

“The road is closed and diversions are in place.”