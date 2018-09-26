Suspected gunman fired at man as he answered front door

A suspected gunman who reportedly tried to shoot a man as he answered his front door on Sunday night is being sought by the PSNI.

The man, described by police as being 5”10' in height, of slim build and aged in his mid-20s to 30s, knocked at a door in Mourne Park in Strabane, and fired at one of the occupants through a white plastic bag but missed, police have reported.

The male is believed to have been wearing a parka style jacket with a fur hood.

Detectives in Strabane are appealing for information following a report of the shooting incident on Sunday, September 23.

Detective Constable St. Ledger said: “At around 9 p.m., it was reported that a shot had been fired at a property by an unknown male in the area.

"It was reported the male approached the front door and was carrying a white plastic bag with a suspected firearm inside. The male is believed to have knocked the front door and when the door was opened by a male occupant, a shot was fired from the plastic bag.

“Damage was caused to the front door of the property as a result of the incident. The male occupant inside the house at the time of the incident was not injured. The male is believed to have made off on foot towards the St. Mary’s Drive area following the incident."

Police have asked anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1293 23/9/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.