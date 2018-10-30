Suspected 'joyriders' damage health car worker's car, says councillor

Suspected 'joyriders' have damaged a number of cars including that belonging to a local health care worker during an incident in Creggan last night, a local councillor has claimed.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell said he believed 'joyriders' were responsible for the incident which occurred in the built up Broadway area on Monday night.

“Myself and another Sinn Féin activist went to the scene and spoke to local residents," said Colr. Campbell.

“A number of cars were damaged including one belonging to health care workers who were out helping in the community.

“In this incident one of the cars ended up on the pavement," he stated.

Colr. Campbell called for an end to such activity.

“This was a very frightening experience for everyone caught up in it.

“Worryingly it comes at same time as my party colleague Hayleigh Fleming is reporting similar problems in the Hazelbank area of the city.

“There is no place in our community for joyriders .They are a scourge on society and a danger to everyone in the community and I would urge anyone with information on those involved to bring it forward," he said.