Swimming pool to close for over a week for emergency maintenance

The swimming baths at Templemore will be closed for over a week from Saturday.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said the closure was necessary to facilitate essential maintenance.

It will be closed from Saturday, March 30 until Tuesday, April 9.

The closure is to facilitate essential emergency maintenance work and the pools will be closed to the public from 2 p.m. on the Saturday with a scheduled reopening at 3 p.m. on the Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances necessary emergency work must be completed on both the pool facilities at Templemore.

“Management would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to users over this period, and we would like to advise customers that both the Foyle Arena and the City Baths in William Street will remain available as alternative venues during the works.”