Tales & Trails returning

Sinn Féin Councillor for Rosemount Mickey Cooper has welcomed the news that Tales & Trails Christmas event is to return to the new Pavilion in Brooke Park this year.

The move comes following the success of last year’s event in the same venue.

The event takes place on Sunday December 17 between 12pm and 4pm.

Colr. Cooper said: “I welcome the news that Tales & Trails is to return again to Brooke Park this year.

“Last years event was an outstanding success with hundreds of people of all ages in attendance. It was great to see Christmas being brought into Brooke Park and getting such an event right into the heart of local communities.

“I hope that this will be a yearly event and that more events can be staged in the surrounds of the park in 2018.”