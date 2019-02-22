Talks examine reducing parking fees for students at NWRC

A Foyle MLA has called for parking fees for students studying at North West Regional College to be reduced as part of measures to address parking issues in the Northland and Academy Road areas.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has said her party is working with a range of organisations in the city to find solutions to resolve the problems those living and frequenting the area.

She said the attempt to get reduced parking charges for students studying at North West Regional College was the latest in a series of measures being explored.

Ms. Mullan said: “Over the past year I, along with my party colleague Hayleigh Fleming, have been working with local residents, the PSNI, Department infrastructure, North West Regional College (NWRC), Ulster University Magee and Translink to see if we all collectively could come up with workable solutions to resolve the issues including parking in the Northland and Academy Road.

“Following these deliberations, several new measures were put in place including the installation of bollards and a new layby on Academy Road in December and double yellow lines installed in a vehicle turning point on Northland Parade.

“To coincide with these positive interventions, we have also been working alongside the North West Regional College in order to achieve reduced parking rates for the students.

“We have been meeting the owners of a number of car parks in the city centre to see if we could get cheaper and workable parking rates for students, and we hope to have a positive outcome to these talks.”