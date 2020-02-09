Tallies suggest Sinn Féin will take two seats in Donegal

Tallies for Donegal are strongly suggesting that Sinn Féin will take the first two seats.

Sorting of the votes is currently underway in The Aura Centre in Letterkenny, with Sinn Féin's Pádraig MacLochlainn and Pearse Doherty polling strongly.

While a number of boxes are yet to be opened and the official count will not begin until later today, it is believed the two Sinn Féin candidates will definitely take the first two out of five seats.

Tallies for Inishowen show that MacLochlainn took over 7,000 votes in his home peninsula, followed by Fianna Fail's Charlie McConalogue - also from Inishowen, with tallies suggesting he took over 5,000 votes.

MacLochlainn lost his seat in the 2016 General Election to Independent Thomas Pringle and was later elected to the Senate.

His party colleague Pearse Doherty is expected to top the poll when all votes are counted. McConalogue is currently third in tallies followed by Fine Gael's Joe McHugh. However, many boxes are yet to be opened and tallied.