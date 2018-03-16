Taoiseach tips hit hat to leading US trade unionist's strong Derry roots during St. Patrick's Day visit

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has tipped his hat to the Derry roots of one of the United States' leading trade unionists during his St. Patrick's Day visit

Speaking at the Ireland Fund Gala National Building Museum in Washington D.C., Mr. Varadkar, referred to the president of North America's Building Trades Unions, Sean McGarvey's, strong connections with the North West.

"I am delighted also to pay tribute to Sean McGarvey, whose family roots are in Derry.

"Through Sean, the proud tradition of Irish involvement in the American Labour movement - which dates right back to the struggle to secure decent employment and workers’ rights - continues today.

"Every Irish person who sees the dramatic skyline of Manhattan takes pride in knowing that it was built largely by their forebears. It is wonderful to see this great tradition continued through the work of people like Sean."