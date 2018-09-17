Taxi driver hailed for help finding young man who had expressed suicidal thoughts

A Derry taxi-driver has been hailed for his help locating a young man who had been expressing suicidal thoughts at the weekend.

Police in Derry thanked the man for coming to the aid of a woman searching for the man on Saturday.

"Waterside Neighbourhood Police would like to thank a taxi driver that took time out of his busy day to help a woman locate a young man with suicidal thoughts," the PSNI said.

"Sorry that we didn't thank you properly at the time but please know that your help means a lot to us and I have no doubt it meant the world to the young man and woman," the force added, in a post on its social media feed.

The Lifeline helpline is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Anyone of any age living in the North can call the helpline for free on 0808 808 8000 if they are experiencing distress or despair.