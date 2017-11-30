Teacher could be struck-off for having 'Free Derry' Christmas card in classroom

A teacher in Scotland could be struck-off after it was alleged they had a 'Free Derry' Christmas card and a Bobby Sands coffee cup in a classroom.

The teacher is also accused of having a 'Free Derry' postcard and of writing "hun town" in their notes during a development day in August 2014.

The General Teaching Council for Scotland (G.T.C.S.) described the 'Free Derry' cards and the Bobby Sands coffee mug as "inappropriate items".

The G.T.C.S. has not made public the name or the gender of the teacher.

The name and location of the school have also not been disclosed.

The details of the Fitness To Teach Panel (F.T.T.P.) hearing can be accessed by the public on the official G.T.C.S. website.

It is also alleged that the teacher had "prior knowledge of the content of the 2014 Modern Studies exam to advise pupils on the areas to study in advance of the exam".

The G.T.C.S. also accused the teacher of having "inappropriate contact with pupils personally by email" and of "inappropriate language, within your notes at a development day in August 2014 in that you did write “hun town” in your notes".

The teacher is also alleged to have shared "music with a colleague who was a probationer, which was inappropriate and in doing so, you did breach your employer’s Information Technology Policy."

The incidents listed above, according to the G.T.C.S., are alleged to have occurred "during the 2013/2014 academic year".

If found to have breached the G.T.C.S.'s Code of Professionalism and Conduct the teacher could be struck-off from teaching.

The hearing is due to take place in Edinburgh at the beginning of December.