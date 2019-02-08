Tech firm ‘OneSource Virtual’ to create 15 new jobs in Derry

The Texas based technology leader, OneSource Virtual (OSV), is to expand it’s workforce in Derry by 25 per cent with the creation of 15 new jobs.

OneSource Virtual, which was founded in 2008 and opened its Derry office in 2015, currently employs 60 people in the city and more than 800 worldwide.

OSV is a pioneer of Business Process as a Service and provides innovative cloud-based services to customers in and around Europe.

This includes HR outsourcing, IT outsourcing, finance and accounting outsourcing and consulting.

The company offers employees opportunities to get trained, in some cases certified, and the chance to work on one of the leading human capital management tools in the market.

OneSource Virtual’s global headquarters is located in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations across North America and Europe.

A spokesperson for OSV said: “The 15 new positions represents a 25 per cent increase in our workforce which will grow the technology market in Derry and may help attract new businesses in the future.”

There are a wide selection of roles available, which range from entry level administrative and payroll positions to technical roles where the job holders will be familiar with, and certified in, Workday technology.

An open recruitment evening will be held later this month to allow candidates to meet with current employees and learn more about the roles, the company and to experience OSV’s culture first hand.

It is an organisation that values big ideas, creative thinking and teamwork and offers competitive salaries.

The recruitment event will take place at OSV, 100 Patrick Street, between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday, February 21.

To find out more information about the roles visit www.onesourcevirtual.com

Alternatively, register your attendance at the open day at https://pages.onesourcevirtual.com/events/derry-open-day