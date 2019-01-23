Teen cyclists need to wear safety gear

Teenagers in the Creggan and Bogside need to ensure they are wearing the correct safety gear when they take their bicycles out on public roads.

This is the advice of local Sinn Fein councillor Kevin Campbell who says many young cyclists are also riding their bikes without front and back lights.

He spoke out following several incidents in recent weeks when groups of teenagers on bikes have driven across the path of oncoming traffic and narrowly avoided accidents.

He said: “Several residents in Creggan contacted me about young people dangerously riding their bicycles in groups across the path of oncoming vehicles and, on a number of recent occasions and just by sheer luck, accidents have been narrowly avoided.

“On most of these occasions, the young people were riding mountain type bikes, had no lights and were not wearing safety gear.

“From what these residents have told me, it seems to be a dare or bravado by the children.

“I had a personal experience on Friday night past when three young lads on mountains bikes suddenly cut across in front of the car I was travelling in down Westland Street.

“They were away in a matter of seconds. It left all of us in the car in a bit of shock.

“I would appeal to parents to please ensure your children’s bike has lights. Parents also need to know if their children are involved in such incidents.

“We all know it only takes seconds for an accident to occur and, if this appeal prevents one accident or saves a life, it will be worth it,” said Councillor Campbell.