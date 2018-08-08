Teen last seen in Derry on Friday remains missing

A 14-year-old boy from Limavady last seen at the Derry bus depot on Friday remains missing with police increasingly concerned for his welfare and safety.

In a statement the PSNI said they believed Patrick Crumlish may have used public transport to travel to Derry and the last sighting of him was at the Translink Foyle Street Depot on August 3.

"At this time it is believed Patrick was wearing a dark coloured, long sleeve top with white sleeves and had a large black backpack with him.

"We would ask if you have any information on Patrick's whereabouts or believe you may have seen Patrick , please ring police in Limavady on 101 quoting ref CCS 1601 03/08/18," the PSNI said.