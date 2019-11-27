Teenage girl (14) dies after going into river in NI town last night - PSNI investigating circumstances

A teenage girl has died after going into the Inver River in Larne last night.

Emergency service were scrambled after the incident - which had been reported around 10pm.

Search operation at Inver River last night

The police helicopter, search crews and ambulance crews were all involved in the emergency operation to try and find her at the Inver River last night.

This morning a PSNI spokesman said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 14 year old girl at the Inver River area of Larne last night, Tuesday, 26 November.



"A post mortem is due to take place and enquiries are continuing.

"There are no further details at this stage."

Search operation at Inver River last night