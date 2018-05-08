Teenager killed in Dungiven crash

The community in Dungiven has been left in shock following the death of local teenager Colm Archibald in a fatal road traffic collision at the weekend.

Colin Archibald, a 19-years-old who lived in Drumsurn, was the only occupant of the car which crashed on the Feeny road during the early hours of Sunday morning. He was the cousin of Sinn Fein MLA, Caoimhe Archibald.

Sinn Fein Councillor for the area, Sean McGlinchey, said the community had been left numbed by the news.

Colr. McGlinchey said: “The whole community is still in shock.

“On Sunday morning people woke up to beautiful weather and there was real sadness as news of this began to filter through. To see a young life lost like this is heartbreaking for everyone involved.

“I have no doubt that people locally will rally around the family in the coming days, but the sadness will come in the weeks and months ahead for those who have experienced the loss. Any young death like this is a tragedy,” he added.

Colin was a student at the North West Regional College. In a statement, the College said: ““We are very saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of our student Colin Archibald. Sincere condolences to Colin’s family and friends, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.”

Police issued an appeal for information following the collision.

Inspector Colin Shaw said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw the deceased’s Golf travelling on the Feeny Road prior to the crash. Please call 101, quoting reference number 334 06/05/18.”

The funeral of Colm Archibald will take place tomorrow (Wednesday).

He will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass which will take place at 11am at St. Matthew’s Church in Drumsurn.