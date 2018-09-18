Teenager sustains broken leg and fractured pelvis in hit and run

Police in Derry have appealed for witnesses to a serious hit and run road traffic collision on the Racecourse Road.

As a result of the collision, a 16-year-old female pedestrian has been left with a broken leg and a fractured pelvis.

The collision occurred at approximately 4pm yesterday (Monday, September 17) on the Racecourse Road just beyond Ballyarnett village in the direction of the border.

The suspect vehicle is described as ‘dark silver or grey’ and it may bear collision damage to the front.

Police have appealed for motorists who may have been in the vicinity at around that time or who may have dash cam footage to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting the reference 887.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.