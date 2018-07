Teeside folk singer Ken Wilson will be the special guest of the Derry Traditional Singers’ Circle during their monthly session in Tinney’s Bar at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Ken, a member of the well-known Wilson Family has been performing at folk clubs and festivals throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe for decades.

He will perform songs from his ‘Here’s a Health to the Company’ collection of, which was recorded with Derry traditional singer Jim McFarland.