Templemore gym set for equipment overhaul

The gym area at Templemore Sports Complex is to close for six days over Easter to allow for the installation of new equipment.

An investment of £189,807.24 in new gym equipment for the gym was approved recently following of the completion of council’s contract with Competition Line earlier this year.

A report brought before the council’s Health and Community Committee on Thursday stated that: “The current fitness equipment at TSC is over 10 years old; requires significant upgrading and has ongoing maintenance problems, with some parts now obsolete and call-out charges when out of contract, will be significant.”

Councillors were told that the dynamics of extracting the current machinery and installing new equipment is significant given the weight of the equipment and the third floor location of the gym at the Complex. A one-day staff training exercise is planned for all staff .

The gym area is to be closed from Sunday April 21 through to Friday April 27, reopening on Saturday April 27 with the new equipment ready to use. The report states that these dates have been identified as the least disruptive time for customers as this falls during the Easter break when facilities will be closed on Sunday 21 and Monday 22, while usage during that week is historically lower.

Current members at TSC will be offered the alternative of attending Foyle Arena or Brooke Park gym facilities, and an enhanced class programme at TSC during the closure will be facilitated.

Sinn Fein Councillor Eric McGinley said that the short term closure will bring long term benefits for the gym’s users.

“This is a significant investment in new equipment and that is obviously to be welcomed,” he said.

“While there is always going to be some inconvenience, the fact that it is taking place at a time when usage is at its lowest and alternative arrangements have been made, will ensure this is kept to a minimum.”