Terex announce 100 new manufacturing jobs for Derry

Global company Terex has announced 100 new manufacturing jobs are to be created at a new facility in Campsie.

A £12m investment was unveiled by the company in conjunction with Invest NI at the Guildhall in Derry today.

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing solutions and the new plant will make machinery to recycle building materials at sites including quarries and mines across the world.

The new facility will manufacture product lines for Terex Ecotec (waste management and recycling) and Terex Conveying Systems (TCS) (mobile conveying).

Speaking at an announcement at the Guildhall, Alastair Hamilton, CEO, Invest Northern Ireland said: “This major investment by Terex demonstrates a long-term commitment to Northern Ireland and recognises the importance of the region as a manufacturing location for this global firm.

“An investment of this scale, in a new facility, new equipment, new product development and staff training, is a major undertaking and our support has been critical to securing the project.

“The new jobs will include production operative roles along with, management and support roles in HR, operations and finance and a number of R&D positions. Delivering over £2m in annual salaries, these new positions will add an important boost to the local economy, as well as offering employment opportunities for those looking to return to work, or secure their first position.”

Invest NI has offered nearly £1million towards the project to support the new jobs, and research and development.

Terex currently operates from eight sites in Northern Ireland – Dungannon, Omagh, Ballymoney, Lurgan – employing over 1,500 people.

Kieran Hegarty, President of Terex Materials Processing said: “This new 105,000 sq ft. facility will help us realise this ambition by increasing our manufacturing and engineering design capability and developing innovative new products for Terex Ecotec and TCS.

“Work is already underway on the new Campsie site. It will be operational later this year, and we aim to have all 100 jobs in place within three to four years.”

Invest NI’s R&D support is part funded by ERDF under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme 2014-2020.