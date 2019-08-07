Terry Crossan calls for Muff speed review

An Inishowen councillor has urged the authorities to review speed limits around Muff.

Sinn Féin’s Terry Crossan said extending the 50 kilometres limit that applies in the heart of the village further northward and southward would help save lives in the long run.

“As you are coming into Muff from Quigley’s Pont it’s an 80 kilometres per hour limit and I think that’s probably too high because you are coming in towards the play park.

“I think the roads engineers should revisit that with a view to having that reduced,” said Colr. Crossan.

He said the continuing growth of the village made it essential the limit was kept under review.

Colr. Crossan also suggested the surveillance of speeding should be ramped up in the village itself.

“We had a protest in April with regards to getting the speed limit enforced.

“Very few people pay heed to the speed limits at all and normally the Guards and speed vans aren’t located so close in to the village.

“They are always on out at Ture or down towards Quigley’s Point. They are not usually in the immediate environs of the village itself. I think there’s a case for monitoring closer to Muff.”

Last year 201 people lost their lives on Irish roads, 146 of those people died in the South, with a further 55 fatalities in the North.

Ten people were killed in Donegal and two in Derry and Strabane.

Research from the Road Safety Authority suggests excessive speed is a contributory factor in about a third of all fatal road accidents.

The village of Muff lies on the extremely busy R238 - part of the ‘Inishowen 100’ and Wild Atlantic Way - and is heavily used by motorists from Derry.