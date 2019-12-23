Thank you and Merry Christmas!

We may not be the wealthiest of regions, but Derry and the North West has riches in abundance when it comes to acts of kindness and compassion.

This year marked the 20th year that the Journal teamed up with the tireless and heroic teams at St Vincent dePaul, the Salvation Army and fire-fighters from Northland Road Station to launch our annual Derry Journal Toy Appeal for the local charities. And all of us have been totally taken aback by the response from the public, the biggest response in the appeal’s history.

Some of the hundreds of toys that have been donated by kind-hearted local people for the Derry Journal Christmas Toy Appeal.

Hundreds upon hundreds of local people, out of the goodness of their hearts, purchased news toys which they have donated for local children whose families are struggling this year.

A special thanks to all at Bishop’s Gate Hotel and Daly’s Bar, who organised their own donation drives for the appeal, and those who helped us spread the word.

To all those who contributed this year, and those who are helping spread the Christmas spirit in other ways, every one of you is helping to bring joy and make Christmas memories to treasure for so many children and families this year.

So here’s to you! Merry Christmas!