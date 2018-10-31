The Dance of the Undead: Hallowe’en Parade, Fireworks and other events today

Tens of thousands of people are expected to converge on Derry’s city centre this evening for what is expected to be the largest Hallowe’en Parade ever staged in the city.

Over 800 participants from local schools, youth and community groups will join volunteers and seasoned actors and performing troupes to form a ghoulish procession through the city’s streets after darkness falls.

Tonight’s mammoth carnival takes on the theme of ‘The Return of the Ancients’ with Celtic myths and legends such as Cúchulainn and Queen Maebh booking their spots alongside an underworld cast of spectres, witches, werewolves, warlocks and zombies.

The extended parade departs Queen’s Quay at 7.00 pm, concluding with the fireworks finale over the river at 8.15 pm.

The parade route this year leaves Queen’s Quay Car Park, travelling up Boating Club Lane and turning onto Strand Road. The parade turns at Harbour House Roundabout, travelling to Water Street, along the Foyle Embankment and returning to Queen’s Quay car park.

Traffic restrictions will be in place, while the Peace Bridge will be closed from 7.15 pm until 8.45 pm.

International drummers Spark! make their way through Derry city centre on Sunday as they take part in Derry City and Strabane District Council�"s annual Hallowe�"en Festival. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com 28.10.18

Prior to the parade and fireworks, there are many events taking place in the city centre and around the town today:

*Monster Fun Fair at Ebrington Square

*The Jack O’ Lantern festival will be providing ghostly tales, myths, Celtic history, pumpkin/turnip carving and music in Guildhall Square from noon to 6.30pm.

*There will be an autism friendly Hallowe’en Fun Day at the Gasyard Centre this afternoon from 12pm to 2pm with a Flaunt Ur Step performance, petting farm, slime making and apple bobbing among other events.

*The Band Stand at Waterloo Place will showcase the mesmerising Spark! from 5pm to 5.30pm will music perfromances from then right through to 9pm.

*Haunted Brooke Park will also have Pumpkin carving, broomstick making and storytelling from 3pm. to 8.30pm.

*Meanwhile, the Creggan Community Collective is hosting a free Hallowe’en Party at 33 Cromore Gardens on Hallowe’en night from 6.30pm to 8.00pm, with free snacks and refreshments.

*There will be a Gothic Organ Performance in the Guildhall tonight from 9pm to 10.30pm.