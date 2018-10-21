The Dark Tower to offer revellers music, drink and scares this Halloween

Some of the cream of local music talent and a roof top bar with a DJ playing classic horror film soundtracks awaits revellers who dare to take ‘The Dark Tower’ ghost tour through the Tower Museum this Halloween.

The adult only event on Friday, October 26th is part of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Halloween 2018 programme and is inviting guests to climb the tower to take in the Ghost Story of Derry exhibition.

Those brave enough to reach the top will be rewarded with stunning views of the cityscape and live music from BAIRIE, Aul Boy, Waldorf and Cannon and Derry native Ryan Vail who has been nominated for Best Album and Best Live Act in this year’s NI Music Prize.

Roisin Doherty, Curator at the Tower Museum, encouraged people to take advantage of the evening’s unique offering: “We are delighted to be hosting The Dark Tower, a night of music, drink and scares at the museum. This adults only event will give the public a chance to explore the tower building and experience our unique concert setting. We’ve had great success running ghost tours for kids in the past but our staff have always had to hold back a bit and make sure the content is child-friendly and not too scary.

“This time they are really looking forward to turning the fear factor up a notch for an adults-only tour.”

Ronan McConnell, Education Officer at Tower Museum, added: “All the performances are designed to work within the Tower space and link back to Derry’s dark histories.

“One thing we’re really excited about is seeing Ryan perform his atmospheric electronica surrounded by deep sea artefacts from our Armada Exhibit.”

‘The Dark Tower’ will take place on Friday, October 26 in The Tower Museum, from 8pm to 11pm. Booking is essential for this strictly over-18s event, tickets priced at £10 are available online at www.derryhalloween.com/tickets.

The event is part of ‘The Late Shift’ – a series of after-dark, adults-only happenings in museums across Northern Ireland this autumn.

The project is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Tourism NI, and the Department for Communities as part of European Year of Cultural Heritage.

The 2018 Halloween programme will run from October 26 – November 3 with over 100 family friendly activities at more than 40 venues, stretching over nine jam-packed days.

Among the regular highlights which draw thousands to the city each year, is Awakening the Walls, for three evenings before Halloween the city parties with the supernatural to banish the dark on an animated and illuminated trail throughout the historic City Walls.

This year we welcome a new addition to the Programme Le Bal des Luminéoles, imaginary illuminated birds with graceful wings that dance in the wind and spread colour across the night sky.

There will be a Haunted Harvest Market, Museum of the Moon, Tours and Trails, Little Horrors Family Story-telling, the Monster Funfair and much more happenings in the build up to the big night itself on October 31, when the traditional Carnival parade which will bring hundreds of performers together to celebrate this year’s Return of the Ancients theme.

The night will finish in a spectacular Halloween fireworks finale over the River Foyle.

The programme is organised and funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Tourism N. Ireland International Fund.

The full programme for this year’s Halloween Festival is available online at www.derryhalloween.com.