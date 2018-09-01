The Doctor and Acupuncture centre can help!

Well-known and established in Derry-Londonderry for decades, the Doctor and Acupuncture centre has a reputation for a reliable and trustworthy service.

More health conditions can now be treated with the traditional practice of acupuncture. Dr Weigui Li, who is based at the clinic, believes acupuncture has proven to help common illnesses. He explained: “There are several benefits to acupuncture for vertigo and dizziness that may relieve and stop symptoms. Acupuncture for vertigo has been known to cure migraines and headaches, which are catalysts of the dizzying illness.”

One of the most common treatments at the Chinese Medical Centre is for everyday pain reduction. Dr Li continued: “Acupuncture treatment is an effective form of pain control for reducing inflammation and scarring. Helping with chronic and acute pain is one of the most common applications of acupuncture. It can help with Arthritis, back and facial pain, sciatica, tennis elbow, rheumatism, sports injury, a headache and migraine.”

Visit The Practice on 20A Strand Road, Cityside (beside Quayside Centre) or call 02871368888. Opening hours: Monday and Wednesday to Saturday: 10am-5.30pm. Tuesday: 11am-8pm.