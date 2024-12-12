​SHANE Ferguson has played at Euro 2016 in France and represented Newcastle in the Premier League but the Northern Ireland international admits winning silverware with Derry City would be among his career highlights as he looks ahead to an exciting new chapter back home.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It's certainly a Christmas to remember for the 33 year-old Tamnaherin native as he patiently awaits the imminent arrival of his second child with wife Grace having sealed his move to Derry City this week.

"We're expecting the little one at any time now," said Ferguson. "It's just a waiting game now. It's a nice wee present for Christmas. It's absolutely perfect,” he beamed.

"And I'm delighted to get everything sorted with Derry. It's a fantastic opportunity for me and I can't wait to get started."

The former Eglinton Eagles and Maiden City Academy youth has an obvious natural affinity with Derry City and after 17 years on the road, it's the perfect time to come ‘home’ where he will move back in with his parents until he finds his feet.

"That's the fortunate position I'm in - all my family are still living in Derry so I'll be back there to get settled in and then hopefully I'll try and find somewhere.

"I'm really, really excited about it and my family are delighted as well so it's good times."

Having spent the last three eventful seasons at Rotherham and 84 appearances which brought about League One promotion, Papa Johns Trophy silverware and Championship survival before last year's relegation to the third tier, he had several clubs knocking at his door.

Derry City's new signing Shane Ferguson is delighted to be back home. Photo by Kevin Morrison (Derry City)

His patience and determination to weigh up his options was certainly a Christmas blessing for Tiernan Lynch whose timing was impeccable when he first lifted the phone.

"To be honest I did have a few offers early on but I didn't want to rush anything," explained the left-back who has won 57 international caps.

"I would always speak it through with everyone and get advice and you know if it's going to click.

"I did have a few offers but I wanted to wait and see. If I didn't wait I wouldn't have got this opportunity.

Shane Ferguson, his wife Grace and four year-old daughter Betsy Mae.

"In a couple of years time I wouldn't get the opportunity to do this and I'm really grateful.

"When you're a free agent you just want to see what's out there before you make a decision and make sure it's right for your family as well.

"When I spoke to Tiernan, it must've been well over a week ago and the way he speaks about the club and where he wants to take the club, he wants to bring success straight away and that's exactly what I would love for the club as well, I would love to be a part of it and I'm really grateful for the opportunity to try and make that happen.

"I would love success straight away with the club. Especially to do that with Derry. When the club is doing well there's great buzz about the place and I want to do everything I can to help the team as much as possible."

Shane Ferguson pictured with Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch.

He enjoyed some fantastic success during almost nine years at Newcastle, six at Millwall and three at Rotherham.

There's also been loan spells at Birmingham and in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers and he's proud with what he's achieved cross-Channel.

There’s not too many teenagers from the city who made the leap to the top levels of professional football and managed to carve out a long and successful career.

"My team before I went over [Maiden City] played a big part in that because they got me ready and we used to go over and play in England quite a lot just to get ready and show what it's like over in England to see if you can cope with it all.

"So it wasn't too much of a shock to the system when I did leave. Obviously it's a massive decision when you're 15 to leave your family but you have to go chase your dreams.

"It's been unbelievable. When I went over at 15 I never thought I would last that long. I thought I would've been released or whatever but had to give it a go. Things just worked out unbelievably and I don't think I would've changed anything about it. It's been a brilliant journey so far." And it certainly hasn't finished yet having signed a one year deal with Derry with an option of a further season. He's attended Derry games at Brandywell with his dad when he's enjoyed the odd weekend off and knows how much it would mean to the City fans to bring home that elusive league title.

Shane Ferguson at the end of the game against Estonia where he scored the winner on his 50th caP at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

“I’m delighted to be coming home and once I had spoken with Tiernan and heard his plans for the club, it was a simple decision” he said.

“I’ve been training hard after a frustrating last season and I’m feeling very strong. I will really benefit now from a full pre-season and be ready to go when the new campaign starts.

“Derry City is obviously a club I know a bit about and I’m well aware of how passionate that support base is. I’m really looking forward to doing my bit to hopefully bring success to the Brandywell.

"When I was playing in Derry my da would go to every single game. He obviously couldn't do that as much when I went to England so to get the opportunity now to come to every match, and all my family have been ringing me flat out these past couple of days since the news broke so they're all really excited and happy for me.

"Last season they were so close to something really great. So hopefully now we can go one step further."

His new teammate Michael Duffy who will likely share the left wing with him next season sent him a message to welcome him to Brandywell this week and he can't wait to get started. Another Michael, N. Ireland boss O'Neill will also be keeping tabs on his performances - another incentive ahead of his return to Foyleside.

"Recently I've been playing anywhere down that left hand side,” he answered when asked where his best position was. “Left back, left midfield, wingback, sometimes left of a three up front.

"It's pretty much anywhere to be honest. Wherever I play I just try to give my all which is the main thing."

"I spoke to Michael and it's obviously down to me and my performances and what I'm producing for Derry will decide that so we’ll just see how it goes and hopefully it all goes well."

City boss Lynch was delighted to add someone with the experience and talent of Ferguson to his squad, his arrival coming hot on the heels of Brian Maher and Adam O’Reilly’s return this week.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get Shane added to our squad,” he said.

“It was one of those ones whenever it came on our radar it was a no-brainer, one being a local lad and bringing more players back to Derry and secondly obviously a lad who has unbelievable experience and quality.

“He has 50-odd international caps, played in the Premier League for Newcastle United, so as I said it was a complete no-brainer.

“We are continuing to work tirelessly to add to the squad and I think there’s definitely going to be more signings coming in.

"There’s lots and lots of work going on in the background.

“There’s certainly areas in the squad that we want to add and strengthen,” added the Derry manager.