‘The programme built up our confidence’

A Lisneal College pupil who was among a cohort of 12 students who completed a series of personal development modules with the Education Authority (EA) over the past two years has said the experience was invaluable and helped boost the confidence of all the participants.

Jamie Lappin was one of a dozen students who completed the EA’s Learning Together course at the Waterside school.

He said: “Taking part in this programme has helped me build my confidence and speak out more in front of my class mates and others.

“It has helped me get to know other pupils in my year that I didn’t really know or speak to.

“It was great to participate in this programme participating in ten different modules throughout the two years in school. I am over the moon that I gained my Grade B GCSE and this will help me with my studies in the future.”

The two year GCSE Learning Together programme was rolled out with the help of Lisneal PE teacher, Keith Ferguson, and Chris McGarrigle of the EA Youth Service.

Mr. McGarrigle said: “This Learning Together programme has equipped each young person with a sound knowledge and good understanding on the modules that they completed. It has had a very positive impact on their personal and social development whilst gaining a Grade B GCSE qualification.

Mr. Ferguson, said: “It is extremely rewarding to see these students celebrate their achievements and reflect on the positive impact that this course has had on their social and personal development.”

As Jamie attested the course was a major confidence booster for all concerned, while the course mentors, Messrs. Ferguson and McGarrigle, were inspirational to the students during the course of the past two years.

“I thought my teacher Mr. Ferguson and my youth tutor Chris McGarrigle were great throughout all of this programme,” he said.