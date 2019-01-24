The Red Hot Chilli Pipers hotting up in Derry Theatre

Following their sell out Belfast show last year, Global sensation The Red Hot Chilli Pipers announce their World Tour which comes to the Millennium Forum, Derry on Thursday, February 28.

There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, from their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with the Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014. The past 15 years has seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet..ever! Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that carries its own health warning.

The bands achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop Anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience.

The Chilli’s have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel good music which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world. They have collected together an impressive group of musicians from Scotland and further afield, many holding World Championship titles and all seriously good players with impressive credentials and qualifications.

In Spring of 2018 The Pipers recorded new tracks and a new studio album was released entitled – “15”, it represents a high energy, powerful, intense celebration of the last 15 years. The new album also features some collaborations with amazing bands that the Red Hot Chilli Pipers have played with including world renowned artists such as Sharon Shannon and Skerryvore.

So don’t miss this Derry concert, which promises to be an exciting and inspiring performance that will further expand the Chilli Pipers fusion of traditional tunes and rock classics, taking Bagrock to a whole new level which they are proud to share! The concert also features special guests The Omagh Community Youth Choir and The Ulster-Scots Agency Juvenile Pipe Band.